Police Officer Among Four Suspects Linked to Sh2.2 Million Kasarani Heist

A police officer is among four suspects who have been linked to the Sh2.2 million Heist in Kasarani last week.

The officer, Constable Geoffrey Korir Kiplagat is an Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) stationed at Kasarani. He has since been arrested while his three other accomplices are yet to be apprehended.

The incident goes back to two weeks ago where the victim, Daniel Nyagaka was robbed at Thika Road Mall.

Nyagaka had reportedly gone to the mall to procure a power saw for one Dillip Otieno Hongo when the incident happened.

Read: Four Rogue DCI Officers Arrested for Robbery with Violence

Hongo is said to have arrived at the mall’s parking lot with an individual unknown to Nyagaka hence a confrontation ensued.

Kiplagat then confronted the trio at the parking lot, identifying himself and his three accomplices as police officers. One of Kiplagat’s accomplices was armed with a pistol.

Further reports indicate that Kiplagat later handcuffed Nyagaka, Hongo and the unidentified man and ransacked their vehicle, a Toyota Mark X.

They found Sh2.2 million and two HP laptops valued at Sh134,000. They also wired themselves Sh2500 from Nyagaka’s number to Kiplagat’s before fleeing the scene.

Read Also: Four Police Officers Killed In Suspected Al-Shabaab Attack In Lamu

The incident was reported at Kasarani Police Station and upon further investigations, detectives searched Kiplagat’s house where they found a Ceska pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Kiplagat has been detained at the police station with investigations to unmask his other accomplices ongoing. Authorities believe the pistol recovered was used in the heist.

So far, the victim, Daniel Nyagaka has positively identified Kiplagat as the officer who handcuffed him at Thika Road parking Mall.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...