Police Officer Arrested In Killing Of Leeds University Student Carlton David Maina In Kibra 2 Years Ago As Inquest Points To Murder

A police officer has been arrested in connection with the killing of Carlton David Maina, a Leeds University Students who was shot dead at Laini Saba in Kibera, Nairobi, in 2018.

Constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe attached to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Police Post was arrested on Wednesday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the DCI, the arrest followed the completion of an inquest into the death of Maina.

The Officer is expected to be arraigned today. The DCI said he will be charged with murder.

“Following completion of Inquest into the death of Carlton David Maina on 22nd December 2018 at Laini Saba in Kibera, Constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe of KNH Police Post was today arrested & to be charged for the offence of Murder C/Sec 203 as read with sec 204 of the Penal Code, ” said DCI.

Maina, who studied electronic engineering at the University of Leeds, had returned to Kenya from West Yorkshire to see his family for Christmas.

He was shot and killed on December 22, 2018, at Laini Saba area as headed home after watching a football match on suspicion that he was a criminal.

“The deceased who on the fateful night succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted on him by the said police officer was a student at the University of Leeds in England. Suspect to be arraigned tomorrow 16th April, 2020 before Milimani High Court, ” said DCI.

The killing received condemnation by rights groups that called for immediate arrest and prosecution of the police officer who fired the killer shot.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) said it had launched a probe into Maina’s killing.

Reacting to the latest development Amnesty International Kenya said it “welcomes the arrest of Constable Oyombe for the brutal murder of Carilton Maina. We acknowledge @IPOA_KE @DCI_Kenya @ODPP_KE for their efforts to find #JusticeForMaina and his family. May justice be served.”

