Police Officer Killed, Three Others Injured In Garissa Police Camp Attack

A police officer was killed and three others injured on Wednesday evening after an attack by suspected Al Shabaab militants at Yumbis Rural Border Patrol Unit (RBPU) police camp in Garissa County.

Northeastern Regional Coordinator Nick Ndalama confirmed the attack saying the injured officers are hospitalised in Garissa.

The militants are said to have gained entry into the camp after hauling several explosives.

What followed, residents said, was heavy exchange of fire as police responded to the attack.

The residents said the attackers also terrorised them accusing them of sharing information with security agencies.

Several houses were also torched at Banane area during the attack.

Nation reports that security officers responding to the incident narrowly escaped death after an explosive planted on the road leading to the village exploded prematurely.

Hours before the attack, anti-terror unit offices said they recovered a bag containing ammunition.

It was discovered by a resident at Hailey while he was travelling from Fafi to Garissa.

“Forensic investigation is ongoing to identify the owner of the military bag,” Mr Ndalama said.

A similar explosive left two people dead in the county in March this year.

The two died after an ambulance hit an improvised explosive device (IED) while a patient was being rushed to hospital.

