Police Officer Dead Following Banditry Attack in West Pokot

A police officer has been left dead following a banditry attack in West Pokot. Authorities have revealed there were six bandits who were heavily armed in the attack and were drawn from Elgeiyo Marakwet.

The officer, James Pkemoi was ambushed at Sermach Village, West Pokot County in what is believed to be a retaliation attack.

Pkemoi, aged 33 was a National Police Reservist, Chesegon Division Assistant County Commission Naftali Korir confirmed.

“The gunmen ambushed him on Wednesday evening while in the company of his two friends who escaped without being hurt,” Korir said.

Last week, an armed bandit was killed in the ongoing security operation in troubled areas in Laikipia County.

The deceased was part of a group of bandits that had stolen cattle in Ntimnariwo Sub-Location at the border of Laikipia and Samburu County on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said multi-agency security teams operating in the area responded promptly to the incident.

A gun battle ensued leading to the killing of the bandit whose identity was not revealed. The security officers recovered an M16 rifle Serial No. 5634703 with 25 rounds of 5.56x45mm calibre during the incident. All the heads of cattle stolen from Ntimnariwo were also recovered. "Community Policing has given locals an avenue to participate in security decisions affecting their neighbourhoods. As they continue to share information with us, we urge them to support efforts by the Multi-Agency Security teams and report suspicious persons within their neighbourhoods," said Mutyambai.

