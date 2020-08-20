Police Officer Charged With Stealing Sh6.4 Million Military Boots

A policeman identified as Denice Onyango Okong’o has been charged with stealing military boots worth Sh6,454,342 from the Kenya Police Service central store in Industrial Area.

Onyango is said to have broken into the stores with others not before court on August 9, when they made away with 1,826 and 398 pairs of men’s and women’s leather ankle boots.

His accomplice, a prison warder Naftali Muturi Wahome was on Monday charged before Kibera chief magistrate Abdulqadir Lorot with breaking into a building and stealing the aforementioned goods.

He also denied a second count of handling stolen goods.

The duo’s arrest came after the officer in charge of the clothing section reported that the items were missing.

DCI detectives took up the investigation that led to Wahome who found with the boots and rolls of material at his home within the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

He confessed to receiving the goods from Onyango.

He has since been released on Sh1 million bond.

Onyango on the other hand has been freed on a Sh300,000 cash bail and an alternative of Sh1 million bond.

The case will be mentioned on September 2.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu