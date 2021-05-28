Police Officer Charged For Being In Possession of Counterfeit Excise Stamps

A Police officer formerly attached to Dagoretti Police Post was on May 27, 2021 charged with possession of counterfeit excise stamps.

Davies Musindu Simiyu, who is currently on interdiction over accusations of impersonating Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers, was found in possession of seven pieces of counterfeit excise stamps.

The accused officer was arrested after he presented seven pieces of counterfeit excise stamps to KRA purporting to be a police officer from the Dagoretti Police Post.

He was charged at Milimani Law Courts before Senior Resident Magistrate Zainab Abdul with the offence of being in possession of excise stamps acquired without the authority of the Commissioner contrary to Regulation 30(1)(e) as read with the Regulations 30(2) of the Excise Duty (Excise Goods Management System) Regulations 2017.

Read: Contraband Goods Worth Over Ksh1 Billion Destroyed As KRA Intensifies Crackdown on Illicit Trade

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on a bond of Ksh200,000 with surety of similar amount or a cash bail of Ksh100,000 and provide details of two contact persons.

If convicted, he shall be liable to a fine not exceeding five million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to both.

“KRA will continue to be vigilant and take stern action against anybody found contravening the requirements of the Excise Duty Act and its regulations. Taxpayers are encouraged to remain compliant with tax laws in order to avoid punitive enforcement measures including prosecution,” said KRA in a statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu