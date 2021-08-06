Police Officer Attached to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Attacked by Boda Boda Riders After Hitting Two Pedestrians

A senior police officer attached to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was on Thursday evening involved in an accident along Lang’ata Road.

In a police report seen by Kahawa Tungu, the officer identified as Zackary King’ori Mwangi was driving on the wrong side of the road heading towards Karen.

According to officer on patrol Flora Mwongeli who witnessed the incident, King’ori was at around 5 pm speeding and followed closely by dozens of motorcyclists.

“She noticed something was amiss and sped off following behind and on reaching Langata barracks area, she found the motor vehicle already cornered and the driver being subjected being beaten,” reads the report.

Mwongeli intervened and saved the driver who was in the company of a woman.

King’ori had already taken a beating and had suffered minor bruises on the lips and arms. The woman in the passenger side escaped unhurt.

The patrol officer then escorted the two to Lang’ata Police Station where it was established that King’ori was using the wrong side of the road due to traffic jam between Sunshine school and Carnivore junction when he knocked two pedestrians.

The victims suffered multiple injuries and were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital by a good samaritan.

His vehicle (Registration No. KBU 754M) was damaged on the front bumper due to the accident but the left side windscreens were smashed by the cyclists.

In the occurrence book, King’ori said that he was on his way to Karen Hospital to pick up a person in distress.

He and the female passenger were later released.

