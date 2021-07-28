Police Officer Attached to JKIA Dies in Suspected Suicide in Kirinyaga

A police officer stationed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) died at his home in Kirinyaga County on Tuesday in yet another case of suspected suicide in the National Police Service (NPS).

According to Mwea-West sub-county police commander Stephen Okal, the deceased, Donfan Wanyaga, hung himself in his house in Kagio using a sisal rope.

His family said he had threatened to take his own life on Monday by taking ‘rat poison’.

On the day the officer was found dead, the wife had reached out to neighbors about the threats.

“His wife called us saying her husband wanted to commit suicide unfortunately he killed himself before we arrived,” Eliud Gachoki, a local primary school teacher, told the press.

The cop, whom residents described as a ‘very friendly’ person, didn’t leave a suicide note behind.

He, however, left a will instructing his family on how to share his properties.

The officer’s body was moved to the Kibugi Funeral home pending an autopsy.

The latest incident comes a day after the police released alarming statistics on suicide cases in the country.

The report shows that at least 483 Kenyans have committed suicide within three months.

In the list, Kiambu County tops with the highest number of people who have taken their lives.

The youngest person reported to have committed suicide was nine years while the oldest was 76 years old.

The alarming report linked the surge in suicide cases to mental health issues.

