Cop Among 5 Arrested After Attempt To Withdraw Ksh28.5 Million From A KCB Bank Account Backfired

Police in Busia are holding five suspects including a police officer who were arrested yesterday after an attempt to withdraw Ksh28.5 million from a local Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) branch failed.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the transaction was flagged after a discrepancy was noted in documents presented to the bank manager.

“Arrest of three suspects followed a discrepancy noted in the transaction form presented to the branch manager that bore a different ID No. to that of the account holder, whereby detectives were alerted & swiftly responded nabbing Bhavin Ramesh, Vijay Jamnaday & Desmond Lusweti, ” DCI said in a tweet on Saturday night.

Upon interrogations, two other suspects; Police Constable Kipkirui Tanui attached at Wilson Airport and Alex Kimeli an alleged businessman in Nairobi who had been waiting in a getaway car outside the banking hall were pursued and nabbed in Ahero.

“The five booked into custody as further investigations continue, ” added DCI.

Bank fraud and robberies are not new in Kenya with a number of police officers having been arrested in the past aiding the theft.

In September last year, three police officers and a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier were arrested in Kikuyu and Githurai as suspects in KSh72 million Standard Chartered heist.

In the dramatic robbery, thugs in police uniform stole the millions from Standard Chartered bank’s Nairobi West branch on September 5.

The money was being transported from the G4S headquarters in Industrial Area to Standard Chartered’s Nairobi West branch.

Police suspect that it was an inside job.

