Police Officer Arrested for Robbing Tuk Tuk Driver of Sh1,100 in Murang’a

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly violently robbing a Tuk Tuk driver of Sh1,100 in Kandara, Murang’a County, in yet another incident of rogue officers in uniform terrorising members of the public.

The officer was arrested yesterday following a complaint filed by the victim at Kabati Police Station on Tuesday evening.

According to the complainant, the officer flagged down his Piaggio Tuk Tuk, registration number KTWA 546X, before making a demand of Sh2,000.

“When the driver failed to part with the money, the officer allegedly snatched Sh300 that the driver was holding,” a police report reads.

The cop, the victim narrated, went ahead and forced his hands into his pockets and robbed him of a further Sh800, leaving his trousers torn apart.

He raised alarm and Police Officers from Kabati Police Station led by the OCS, rushed to the scene of the incident.

The officers arrested the accused and placed him in custody pending further investigations.

“Investigations into the incident are ongoing with the aim of bringing justice to the Tuk Tuk driver & making the officer accountable for his actions if found culpable,” DCI said in a statement.

The incident comes two days after five officers were arrested for allegedly robbing a suspect of Sh1,030 while enforcing curfew rules in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The officers were arrested on Tuesday evening after preliminary investigations confirmed that they stole Sh1,030 from the suspect in Ruiru town on August 12.

Police reports indicate that the complainant, a male adult, was arrested for violating curfew rules and handcuffed by the officers.

The man claims that one of the officers took charge of his mobile phone, demanded his pin number and transferred the money to another subscriber and deleted the M-Pesa message.

“This was to prevent me from sending the same to 456 for reversal,” said the complainant.

