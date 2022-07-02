Police Officer Arrested for Attempting to Rob Ordinary Citizen

A police officer was arrested in Mombasa on Friday after a foiled robbery. Constable Hellen Wanjiru Wamweu who is attached to Kware Police Station in Embakasi was arrested after attempting to rob a member of the public on Tuesday, June 28. The officer was working with two accomplices, Marube Harrison Biko and Fredrick Gateri.

The three allegedly escaped using a Silver Mercedes Benz after the incident, but were pursued and apprehended a few days later. By the time of the arrest, they had changed the number plate of the vehicle from KDE 711Q to KCR 363 R. Police also recovered a staff ID belonging to Constable Hellen Wanjiru and a pair of handcuffs.

Read: Nairobi Woman Rep Aspirant Monica Wamaitha Arrested For Impersonating A Police Officer on Inooro TV

“NPS officers from Mombasa county pursued them, and they managed to escape using a Mercedes Benz KDE 711Q, silver in colour, and on 30/07/2022 at around 2202hrs, the police officers, managed to arrest them. Upon thorough search, a pair of handcuffs, and a certificate of appointment belonging to Hellen Wanjiu Wamweu, was recovered.” The police report reads.

“Also noted, was that the registration number of the vehicle has been changed to KCB 363R, instead of KDE 711Q.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...