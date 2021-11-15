Police Offer Sh60 Million Reward for Arrest of 3 Terror Suspects Who Escaped From Kamiti Prison

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for three terror suspects who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Police said Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga aka Zarkawi/Alex/Shukri, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo aka Yusuf escaped from the highly guarded correctional facility at around 1am.

In a notice with photos of the fugitives shared to members of the public on Twitter, DCI boss George Kinoti offered a Sh60 million reward for any individual with information that may lead to the arrest of the three. He placed a Sh20 million bounty on the head of each suspect.

Musharaf was arrested on September 30, 2012, over his participation in a foiled attempt to conduct a terrorist attack targeting Parliament Buildings. He was charged with possession of explosives, ammunition and firearms.

PRISON BREAK! A reward of Sh60 Million will be offered to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the following three terror suspects, who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison today at 1am. #FichuakwaDCI 0800722203 pic.twitter.com/L0PNsMl7bB — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 15, 2021

The suspect hails from Ekero area in Mumias within Kakamega County.

Read: List of Wanted Terrorists with Sh50 Million Bounty on their Heads

“The National Police Service informs members of the public that Musharaf is dangerous and appeals for any information regarding his whereabouts. The information can be shared to Fichua kwa DCI, call toll-free hotline 0800722203 to report anonymously. Usiogope! Reward: Ksh20,000,000,” said Kinoti.

Mohamed was arrested over links to the Garissa University attack that occurred on April 2, 2015.

Kinoti said Joseph was arrested on November 21, 2019, in Bulla Hawa, Somalia, while attempting to enlist with the Al Shabaab terror group.







He hails from Lukoye area, in Mumia within Kakamega County.

Police are on a high alert over a possible terror attack in Kenya.

On Saturday, police in Lang’ata arrested a terror suspect who offered an officer Sh180,000 in exchange for information regarding a local entertainment joint.

Read Also: Suspected Terrorist Arrested After Offering Sh180K to Cop for Details on a Lang’ata Club

Ali Abdullahi Hussein who is a Somali national was arrested at around 2am.

The suspect sought to know on which day of the week Club 1824 located along Langata Road hosts the largest number of patrons.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...