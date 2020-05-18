Police Not Supposed To Arrest Motorists Not Wearing Masks In Personal Cars – Gov’t Spokesperson

The Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has indicated that police officers are not supposed to arrest motorists who are in their personal cars for not wearing masks, rather, they should encourage drivers to have them on.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Oguna mentioned that wearing a mask is a culture that is being adopted to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country thus should be encouraged at all times.

For instance, he cited that there is a likelihood of a driver leaving the car without a mask if they did not have it on in the first place hence need to wear them.

Further, he indicated that when leaving your house, wearing a mask is mandatory as one goes outside their personal space. Ultimately, since a personal car is not a private vehicle, police officers should encourage drivers to have their masks on instead of arresting them.

“You must step out of your house with a mask on. A personal vehicle is not a public place thus we should find a way to achieve compliance. Police officers should encourage people in vehicles to have masks on so that they don’t leave the vehicle without them,” he said.

Consequently, the Government Spokesperson reiterated that COVID-19 is not going away tomorrow and called upon people to adapt to the new cultures and practices to curb the spread of the virus.

As of today, Health CAS Rashid Aman announced that 1139 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and out of these samples, 25 tested positive bringing the toll to 912. 23 of these are Kenyans and two Somali nationals.

The new cases are spread out in the counties as follows; Kajiado (6), Mombasa (5), Nairobi (3), Kiambu (3), Kwale (3), Taita Taveta (2), Garissa (2) and Meru (1).

22 more patients have recovered from the novel COVID-19. This means that the number of recovered persons now stands at 336, with no fatalities recorded within the last 24 hours.