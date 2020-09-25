Police Nab Two Foreigners Transporting Over 140Kgs Of Concealed Miraa At JKIA

Two female foreigners are in police custody after they were nabbed trying to fly out of the country with concealed Miraa (Khat) at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The two, Ahmed Hibak Nooradin and Mahmud Duniyo, were arrested on Thursday night by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the DCI, the two were found with 148 kilograms of khat that they intended to transport to Norway.

They had concealed the khat by wrapping it in maroon nylon paper bags inside four large travelling bags.

“[they] failed to declare to authorities until it was detected during screening as they were preparing to depart to Norway, ” DCI said in a tweet.

“The duo is in lawful custody and will be charged accordingly.”

This comes three days after six people were arrested under similar circumstances at JKIA with miraa concealed as ‘Fine Beans’ ready for export.

The Miraa had been packed in the motor vehicle with registration number KAW 122R at the Airways Cargo Export section before being intercepted by the officers.

Upon checking, it was discovered that the cartons were filled with french beans and eggplant at the top with Miraa underneath.

Last week, two foreigners were also arrested while attempting to fly out with 25Kgs of concealed khat at the airport. They were identified as Bare Adam & Osman Mohamed.

Police said the duo would be charged with the offence of exporting concealed goods contrary to section 202(b) of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

The Act states that “A person who imports or exports any goods which are concealed in any way … commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to a fine equal to fifty per cent of the value of the goods involved.”

