Police In Marsabit Impound Water Bowser Carrying 700Kgs of Bhang

Police in Marsabit have impounded Hino water bowser lorry carrying around 700 kilogrammes of bhang.

According to a police report, the lorry registration number KCC 593H was abandoned along Arapal-olturot Road. It is believed the driver and the occupants on sensing danger abandoned it and fled into the bush.

“A section of 10 police officers under the command of IP Godfrey Gachoya of ASTU today morning at around 0115 hours while responding on information managed to impound a motor vehicle (Reg No KCC 593H) Hino water bowser Lorry abandoned along Arapal-olturot road at about 10 km from the police camp,” the report read in part.

On thorough search, it was found ferrying marijuana bhang weighing about 700kg of unknown value to an unknown destination.

Local administrators have been tasked to help trace the driver and occupants.

Written by Francis Muli

