Police Launch Manhunt for 17 Year Old Who Stabbed Cousin Over Phone Charger

Police in Nandi county are investigating the death of a middle aged man that occurred after an argument. Josphat Kibet was reportedly killed by his 17-year old cousin after the two got into an argument over a mobile phone charger.

According to the Police in Kaimosi, the 31-year old Kibet was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital. The victim succumbed from an arrow wound inflicted on him by the juvenile.

The police report indicates that the two got into an argument over who should charge their phone first, before the young man reached for an arrow and stabbed the victim on the left side of his chest.

Police are looking for the the 17-year old who reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

