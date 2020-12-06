Police Man, Wife Found Dead In Kwale In Suspected Murder-suicide

A police officer attached to Lunga Lunga Police Station and his wife were on Sunday morning found dead in their house within the station in Kwale County.

The bodies of officer Tonik Okoth Oloo and his wife Lucy Atieno, 28, had gunshot wounds in suspected murder-suicide.

A police report seen by this writer indicates that the incident took place at around 4am on Sunday and was reported under OB 05/6/12/2020.

Police recovered Ceska pistol, registration number F9677, and three spent cartridges of 9mm bullets from the scene.

The bodies were moved to Kinango Hospital mortuary as police continue with investigations.

