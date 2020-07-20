Police Looking For Senator Sakaja After He Failed To Record Statement Over Alleged Drunken Arrest

Police are apparently looking for Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja after he failed to record his statement on Sunday evening.

The senator was supposed to record a statement at Kilimani Police Station before close of business yesterday to facilitate his arraignment today.

Sakaja, who chairs the Senate ad hoc committee on Covid-19, was arrested on Saturday morning at a nightclub in Kilimani area.

He was among a group of 10 found at Ladies Lounge drinking in violation of government Covid-19 guidelines.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the past four months banned the opening of bars and imposed a dusk to dawn curfew that the lawmaker violated.

According to Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo, following his release on Saturday, Sakaja had promised to present himself to the police.

He has since allegedly switched off his phone and gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

“He has not recorded the statement. I am sure he will be recording anytime. We don’t know his whereabouts. He said he would present himself to the police. We hope he will keep his word,” Ndolo told the Star.

Sakaja was arrested with three others and according to a police report, he became unruly after being ordered to leave the nightclub. He incited the others into staying put.

The officer on patrol called Regional Orderly officer Mr Asambasa who approached the senator in vain.

Mr Asambasa too called Deputy OCPD Kilimani Adan Hassan who arrived with a team.

It is then that he became violent and put his hands up to be handcuffed.

After being taken into custody, Sakaja is said to have threatened to have the officers at the station transferred within 24 hours.

He also declined to be released on free bond.

Taking to social media, the senator denied ever being arrested and asked those in the know to provide an occurrence book number.

“Never been arrested. Won’t be. Show me an OB Number,” he wrote.

Videos circulating online show an agitated Sakaja demanding for his phone from an officer.

BREAKING: Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, 3 others spend night at Kilimani Police Station following their arrest at a bar. He has since been released pic.twitter.com/s2D7INWFyl — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) July 18, 2020

