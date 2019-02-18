Police Looking For Kilimani Estate’s Night-runner and Burglar Nicknamed ‘Spiderman’

Police are on the hunt for a night-runner tormenting Kilimani Estate dwellers for the past two weeks.

The burglar, armed with only a bag-pack has been nicknamed “Spiderman” for his abilities to scale from one wall to another.

The man who until a few weeks remained faceless until recently when he was caught on one of the CCTV cameras on February 10, 2019 at 12:52a.m.

On this particular day he assesses the area then pulls a spiderman move onto the first floor of the building.

According to Citizen TV, on this day he made away with unknown amounts of money. He is said to have broken into a safe from which he took away millions of shillings.

The owner of the house was so traumatized, they were rushed to a health facility after suffering from shock.

Last week on Thursday, the lone burglar broke into another apartment, stealing a gun.

One of Spiderman’s victims who spoke to Citizen, recounts waking up to a broken lock and her jewelry missing.

“I live on the second floor, and one morning I woke up and my jewelry and my laptop were missing, my house had been broken into.

I got hurt… because anything can happen, material things can be recovered, but it really scares me that someone was in my house and I’m all alone.” she said.

The burglar is said to have spent at least five hours on top of a tree as he waited to sneak into another apartment block.

A manager of one of the affected apartments who spoke to Capital News said that one of the victims blamed their maid for the loss of a safe full of money



“She kept on insisting she was innocent even while at the police station. We decided to retrieve the CCTV footage only to see this man climbs floor after a floor like Spider-Man,” the manager narrated.

According to Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri, day and night patrols have been increased as they seek to apprehend “Spiderman”.

“It’s going to be only a matter of time before we catch up with this young man,” Mr Muchiri said.

Police are also looking into whether he has the protection of security guards manning the apartments.

