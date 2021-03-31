Police Looking Into Sh2 Million Withdrawn From Late NLC Official Wambua’s Account

Police probing the murder of National Lands Commission (NLC) deputy director of communications, Jennifer Wambua, have shifted their focus to some Sh2 million withdrawn from her account two days before she went missing.

Wambua had received a sum total of Sh2.7 million meant for the launch of a strategic plan for the commission.

She was supposed to use the money to pay suppliers.

According to the police, however, the suppliers are yet to receive their dues.

Sleuths are also looking into 58 phone calls made to Wambua days and hours before her death.

One of the phone calls was from a pastor who according to her husband, Joseph Komu, was praying for her.

Komu was also grilled for two days at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road. It is not clear what he told detectives.

Police believe the deceased was lured to her death by a person well known to her.

She went missing on March 12 after reporting to the office. She was dropped off by her spouse but later left, leaving behind her personal belongings including her mobile phone.

“There is a likelihood she was approached earlier on or face to face and called for a meeting out of office. She may have been told not to carry her mobile phone to the meeting as it would expose her. It is possible she fell into this trap and left her bag in the car and walked to the meeting which turned fatal,” a detective probing the case told a local daily.

An autopsy exam conducted by government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor showed that the deceased was strangled to death with bare hands.

“The oesophagus had collapsed showing she was strangled by use of hands,” lawyer Daniel Maanzo said as briefed by the pathologist.

The autopsy further revealed that the body had other bruises on the face and legs with further tests expected to be conducted to ascertain whether she had been sexually assaulted.

Prior to her death, Wambua was set to testify in a Sh122 million graft case involving Lugari MP Ayub Savula and former Principal Secretary Sammy Itemere.

Wambua was laid to rest on March 24 in Machakos.

