Police Looking into Break-in Incident at Laikipia County Assembly

Probe has been launched into a Friday morning break-in incident at the Laikipia County Assembly.

According to the assembly speaker Patrick Waigwa, nothing was stolen during the 2am incident.

He did, however, note that a computer that appeared to have been broken into had been destroyed.

“He came last night, we do not know who he was, and he did not steal anything, but he destroyed one computer,” the speaker told Citizen Digital.

As a result, members of the county assembly and staffers have been advised to work from home until the probe is concluded.

“We have requested members of staff and the county assembly to stay away from the office because we do not know the motive of the intruder,” Speaker Waigwa added.

The speaker has enlisted help from Nyeri and Nanyuki detectives in a bid to expedite the matter.

“We have enlisted the help of expert who have been combing the office for bombs and other security threats because you may not know what the intruder was after.”

