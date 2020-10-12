Police Block LSK Members From “Occupying” Parliament [Video]

Members of the Law Society of Kenya led by their President Nelson Havi on Monday made good on their threat to storm Parliament over failure by President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve it following an advisory from Chief Justice David Maraga.

Maraga had on September 21 asked the President to dissolve the August House over failure to enact laws key in the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule.

Following the advisory, LSK said Parliament would stand dissolved today, October 12, if the President didn’t act.

Yesterday, Havi notified speakers of the National Assembly and Senate over intention to “occupy” Parliament and lockout all “illegitimate” lawmakers.

In a video seen by this writer, a total of 20 select individuals led by Havi and former Nairobi Deputy Governor and United Green Movement party’s Secretary-General Jonathan Mueke marched to Parliament on Monday afternoon to serve the speakers with “eviction notice”.

The individuals were, however, blocked by police at the Parliament gate and told to choose two people to represent them in a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Kenneth Lusaka.

The police cited Covid-19 measures as reasons for not allowing entry to all the 20 individuals.

“We only need two of the leadership because of Covid-19 containment measures and so many other issues. If that is not acceptable, then I think you can go and do another letter,” a guard is heard explaining.

Some of the members who accompanied Havi are representatives of the United Green Movement Kenya and Weare52pc lobby groups.

This is the latest push by LSK to compel President Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament.

The society had given the Head of State 21 days to dissolve Parliament following Maraga’s advisory.

On September 24, Havi wrote to the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani seeking to stop MP’s salaries if the President does not send the lawmakers home by October 12.

He also asked Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to withdraw the lawmakers’ security details once the 21 day period lapses.

