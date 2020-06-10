in NEWS

Police Accused Of Being Lenient With Foreign Protestors While Unleashing Terror on Kenyans

The recent #BlackLivesMatter (BLM)  protests that have been witnessed across the globe following the murder of George Floyd have ignited mixed reactions.

Questions have lingered on issues regarding systemic injustices and police brutality more so in Kenya.

In photos shared online by activist Boniface Mwangi, two sections of people were captured staging protests, one in solidarity with the BLM movement while the other addressed police brutality in Kenya that has so far taken many lives.

The comparison has sparked debates online with issues of racism and colour being introduced in the picture.

For instance, in the first category, the BLM protest was outside the US embassy in Kenya with protestors, both Americans and Kenyans showing up with pets and picnic chairs where officers watching over them without using any form of violence nor teargas.

However, the other category of protestors detailed Kenyans matching against police brutality and were teargassed and two of their members arrested.

This ignited mixed reactions with a section of social media users accusing the police authorities of favouring the white people and unleashing violence on its citizens who are common Kenyans.

In a detailed report by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) last week, 15 people were reportedly killed by police and 31 others left with serious injuries as government measures aimed at containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus were implemented.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOA said about 87 complaints which include deaths, shootings, harassment, assaults resulting to serious injuries, robbery, inhuman treatment and sexual assault were under investigations.

Further, IPOA launched an investigation into the latest incidents of police brutality that led to the death of six people.

The cases included the gunning down of a man in Mathare, Nairobi on June 1, 2020, shooting of a woman at a police roadblock in Emali on May 31, 2020, the fatal shooting of three family members in Kwale on May 30, 2020 as well as two fatalities within Katanin Village, Kabiyet Sub-County, Nandi County on May 29, 2020.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations and pursuant to Section 6(a) of the Act, the Authority will make recommendations, including prosecution if criminal culpability is established on the part of the police officers involved,” said IPOA.

The informal settlements have been the most affected by police brutality with a recent incident involving a homeless man who was shot dead in Mathare for defying curfew.

Activists across the world have staged demonstrations to protest unwarranted killings especially by police officers which are targetted on black people.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Kahawa Tungu

