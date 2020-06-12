Police Launch Probe Into Death Of Ohangla Musician Abenny Jachiga

The police are probing the death of Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga who succumbed yesterday after a short illness.

The singer is reported to have died under unclear circumstances with a section of his relatives claiming he suffered pneumonia while others allude he had a cough and shortness of breath before he succumbed.

According to the Standard, Health officials launched investigations and took samples from his body to determine the exact cause of his death.

This was confirmed by the singer’s brother, Austin Omondi who indicated that the health officials paid them a visit.

Omondi also documented the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death. He intimated that the deceased travelled to Nairobi on June 3 and came back to Kisumu under unclear circumstances since there is a ban of movement in and out of the Capital.

He is then reported to have travelled back to his home in Chiga, Kisumu East sub-county on June 6 where he was first taken ill and admitted at a local hospital before being later transferred to St Elizabeth Hospital the day after.

“He told me he was going to Nairobi for some business but I did not bother to interrogate him further,” Omondi said.

Notably, Omondi has disclosed that his brother had developed spots on his body and complained of stomachaches and was rushed to St Jairus Hospital where he died after developing breathing problems.

The news of Jachiga’s death broke out yesterday with a section of his loyal fans taking to social media to pass their condolences and pay tribute.

Jachiga is known for the song Mano Kasinde which was a hit song in Luo Nyanza among many others such as penzi ni kama mayai and simba manyo wendo.

He has left behind a widow and two children (a son who is in Class Three, and a daughter who is in Class Four).

