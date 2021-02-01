Police Launch Probe Into Death Of 39-year-old Bungoma County Employee

Police authorities are investigating the death of 39-year-old Sarah Kimarong, a Bungoma county employee who was found dead in her rented house on Sunday evening.

Reports indicate that the deceased had been missing and attempts by her brother to contact her led to the discovery.

“…attempt to reach her on phone proved futile, and a visit to her house was met with a padlock to the outside,” reads the tweet by DCI.

Detectives were alerted following the report and when they broke into the house, her lifeless body was discovered.

Detectives said the naked body lay in a pool of blood with visible signs of strangulation and knee injuries.

DCI Detectives based in Bungoma's Cheptais sub-county are probing into the suspected Murder of a 39-year-old woman who was found dead behind locked doors of her rental house last evening. Suspicion as to the safety of the deceased, Sarah Kimarong, started when her brother's >>> pic.twitter.com/S8QGP3PWZR — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 1, 2021

The authorities further called on anyone with relevant information that will help with the case to present themselves at the police station.

“Should you have information that may assist in the arrest of the perpetrator(s), please share with the DCI by dialing our toll-free hotline number 0800 722 203.”

