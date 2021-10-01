Police Launch Probe into Fire Incident at Kisumu Central Bank of Kenya

Police have launched investigations following a fire incident at the Central Bank of Kenya Kisumu.

Reports indicate that the fire broke out at around 11pm on Thursday night.

Officers from the adjacent CBK Police Post were among the first group of security officers to respond to the scene.

They attempted to put out the fire using portable fire extinguishers before they were joined by fire fighters from the Kisumu County Fire Station.

Speaking to journalists, Kisumu county police commander Richard N’geno said only a switch box was damaged in the inferno.

“The fire was from a hydraulic bollard switch box at the ramp-out gate,” the police boss said.

Initial reports indicated that the fire started at the generator shade in the highly protected facility.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

“Nothing else was damaged apart from the switch box. The cause of fire not established but investigation has commenced,” Ngeno added.

