Police Launch Probe As 18-year-old Man, Girlfriend Found Dead in Their House in Kamukunji

Police have launched investigations after a young couple was found dead at their Umoja Zone 8 house in Kamukunji, Nairobi county, on Monday evening.

The bodies of the 18-year-old man and his girlfriend were discovered after their phones went unanswered for days.

The young man’s grandfather and his guardian from Seychelles who’s been paying his rent and occasionally stayed with them at Hse no. 11 plot 1450 of the Umoja Zone 8 houses had attempted to call him in vail.

This triggered the grandfather to visit their house only to be met by a foul smell emanating from the inside of a locked door.

The door, DCI said, had been locked from outside using a padlock.

The old man then alerted Buruburu police who arrived at the scene immediately and managed to gain entry into the house.

The officers discovered the lifeless body of the young man’s lover just by the toilet.

The body had multiple stab wounds on the shoulder, breasts and lower abdomen.

Further search led detectives to the bedroom where the man’s body was found sprawled on the floor and the neck tied with an auxiliary cable.

“His hands had too been tied with a piece of cloth, had multiple stab wounds on the back and had a deep cut on the neck,” said DCI.

Police said there were signs of struggle in the living room.

Some household items were missing too, including a 43″ TV set, two laptops, a music system and the victims’ mobile phones.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene for crucial leads and secured the exhibits.

The bodies were moved to the morgue as homicide detectives work around the clock to nail perpetrators in the cold-blood murder.

Should you have any information on this felonious incident, please #FichuakwaDCI through our toll-free hotline 0800 722 203. Usiogope! — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 9, 2021

