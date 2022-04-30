Police Launch Manhunt for Thugs Who Killed Security Guard in Homa Bay

Police have launched a manhunt for unknown assailants who attacked and killed a security guard at a school in Homa Bay.

The body of Samuel Okoth Odoyo was discovered in a classroom at Lake Primary School where he worked on Thursday night.

The school’s headteacher, Zablon Owala discovered Odoyo’s body in a classroom after he visited the school and found his office broken into. He tried calling the security guard but got no response, prompting him to go looking in the classrooms.

Owala found Odoyo’s body lying in a pool of blood in a grade 6 classroom. Besides the body were a number of heavy rocks with bloodstains. His head seemed to have been smashed with the rocks, killing him instantly.

“The gangsters were not seen in the school but they deformed the security guard’s head with stones,” Owala said.

The thugs fled the scene unnoticed, making away with two projectors, two laptops and two tablets for Grade 1 digital literacy programmes.

Homa Bay subcounty police commander Sammy Koskey who visited the scene said they have launched investigations into the incident.

He urged the residents to divulge any information they might have on the matter.

Odoyo’s body was taken to the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem

