Police Launch Manhunt for ‘Organized youth’ Behind Violence Against Raila Odinga’s Entourage

The National Police Service has issued a statement following the attack on ODM leader Raila Odinga’s chopper on Friday. The police ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators who pelted the Azimio la Umoja Presidential hopeful with stones.

In a statement shared with the public, the NPS indicated that they are also hunting for individuals who are suspected to have sponsored the violence witnessed during Raila’s visit to Uasin Gishu county.

The former Prime Minister was in the county to attend the late businessman Jackson Kibor’s funeral at Kabenes area in Eldoret. The event was attended by a number of politicians aligned to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party. The area is considered a stronghold for the UDA presidential flag bearer.

“The Inspector-General of Police has issued firm instructions to the Rift Valley Regional Police Commander to urgently take decisive action against the perpetrators of today’s violence, including all those who will be implicated for planning and organizing the violence.” The National Police Service confirmed.

In the statement, the NPS further stated that it had established that a group of “organized rowdy youths’ stoned the helicopter and vehicles ferrying the ODM leader and his entourage”

The situation was reportedly saved by swift action from police officers in duty at the scene who the NPS say averted what would have been “a spree of destruction and attacks resulting to serious injuries including threat to lives.”

“As a result, peace was breached, lives put in harm’s way and the said helicopter and vehicles in the entourage damaged.” The statement said.

NPS said leaders must exercise tolerance and respect for competitors ahead of the August 9 polls.

Netizens have condemned the attacks on social media.

