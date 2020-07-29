Police Launch Manhunt For 6 Suspects Who Escaped From Karuri Cell

Police have launched a manhunt for six suspects who escaped from Karuri police cell after cutting part of the windows. The six include five remandees and a convict.

According to Star, Corporal Boniface Simiyu and Boniface Mwanzia are said to have been on duty when they heard a commotion in the cells. Upon checking out is when they discovered there was a “prison break”.

For instance, they found out that one of the bars at the ventilation window had been cut and left on the floor.

A countdown of the prisoners in the cell was then done and it was discovered that out of the 26 prisoners who were in custody, 6 were missing.

Read: Prison Break: Three Inmates Escape From Siaya Prison

A search is underway led by the Sub-County police commander with leads on where the escapees might have taken refuge.

In a different account of events last year, three prisoners escaped from Siaya correctional facility. Two were however re-arrested shortly after escaping.

Dixon Mwakazi, Kenya Prisons Service spokesperson, told a local media that the three inmates escaped during a church service.

“Our officers made frantic efforts to arrest the two who will be arraigned to face charges of escaping from lawful custody,” said Mwakazi.

Police are yet to find the third escapee with a manhunt set up for close to a year now.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu