Police Launch Investigations To Ken Walibora’s Death As Body Found With Stab Wounds Points To Murder

The death of celebrated author and journalist Ken Walibora has taken a new twist, after Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor found stab wounds on the body of the scribe.

According to Oduor who spoke to Nation, Ken Walibora had an injury on his right hand caused by sharp trauma, and not accident.

“The wound on the right hand was caused by a sharp trauma. When someone is hit by a vehicle, the wound is usually indicative of being hit by a blunt object. This one was sharp,” Dr Oduor said.

Police are studying CCTV footage from the Integrated Command, Control and Communication Directorate in a bid to piece together Ken’s last moments.

"We are trying to retrieve what we can get. We could have images of him crossing the road. We have so much in the system. It will take time to retrieve that footage because so many people are captured by the system, but we are trying," said an officer at the command centre. It was reported that Walibora died on Friday, April 10 in a road accident along Landhies Road, but it was not until Wednesday, April 15 that his body was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital morgue. Cameras along the road are however reported to be defective, hence the police are unable to retrieve a footage that would help in investigations. Unconfirmed reports indicate that Walibora arrived at the facility alive in an ambulance, but succumbed later. Kahawa Tungu could not authenticate the reports independently.