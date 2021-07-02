Police Launch Investigations into Abduction of Nyeri Businessman Gerald Guandaru, Two Others

Police have launched investigations into the abduction of a Nyeri businessman on Tuesday at around 5pm.

Gerald Guandaru who operates a barbershop and a nightclub was apparently kidnapped by a gang of four men who were driving a Subaru Outback.

Mr Guandaru was in his Toyota Premio that was parked 10 metres from his shop when the incident occurred.

The four were wearing balaclavas when they approached the victim and demanded that he opens the doors.

Read: Security In Kitengela Intensified Following Recent Cases Of Murders, Abductions

He declined to open the door forcing one of the men to pick up a stone with the intention of smashing the window. It is then that he let the youthful men into his car.

A frightened Guandaru screamed for help but none of the onlookers came to his aid.

“When we saw the type of vehicle the men were driving – a Subaru Outback –, we suspected they were police officers, and that they were arresting the businessman for reasons well known to them,” an eyewitness told the Standard.

The victim’s car keys and mobile phone are still missing.

Read Also: Police Doubt Thika Businessman Julius Gitau’s Abduction Claims After Review Of CCTV Footage

“His phone was switched off at the scene of abduction,” police said.

The abductors are said to have driven towards the Nyeri-Nairobi Road. Police have since obtained CCTV footage from the scene of incident.

Guandaru’s spouse, Cecilia Wamaitha told the daily that he had been receiving weird calls where the caller always hang up every time he picked up.

“Since Monday, a private number has been calling him frequently. On two occasions, when he picked, the caller terminated the call,” she said.

Read Also: Court Orders Probe Into Abduction Of Acquitted Westgate Terror Suspect Liban Omar

“My husband did not have enemies that I know of, neither did he appear distressed in these past few days.”

Guandaru, she said, spent the better part of Tuesday at the garage.

“I went and met him at the garage a few minutes past 4pm. Twenty minutes after he left for the barbershop, I received a call from one of his employees that he had been abducted,” the mother of three said.

It has also emerged that two other men were abducted a few metres from Guandaru’s barbershop on Wednesday evening.

Read Also: Woman Nabbed For Staging her Own “Kidnapping” Demanding Sh30,000 Ransom from Mother

The two whose identities are yet to be revealed were in the company of four others. They were travelling from Ndaragwa to Narumoru.

“We received reports of two relatives who were abducted on their way to Narumoru, at Kieni Dairy area,” said Kieni West police commander, Ali Ahmed.

“We do not have any leads yet in relation to their kidnapping.”

Reports also indicate that Guandaru was in May 2017 arrested in a similar fashion for being in possession of a wildlife trophy.

The charges were dropped due to inconsistencies in the evidence provided by the prosecution.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu