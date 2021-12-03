Police Launch Hunt for Thugs Who Shot Two Siblings At Gatundu Law Courts

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a hunt for two thugs who opened fire outside Gatundu Law Courts, Kiambu County, injuring two people on Thursday morning.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the injured men were celebrating a ruling when they were attacked by two thugs on a motorbike.

The dramatic incident that occurred at around 10am brought business to a standstill in Gatundu town as residents scampered for safety.

According to shocked eyewitnesses who managed to have a glimpse of what transpired, a motorbike with two pillion passengers had pulled over outside the court before the two passengers whipped out two pistols.

They then opened fire at two men who had just left the courtroom, for the mention a case in which they are accused of stealing farm produce.

DCI said the daring thugs then staged their escape to an unknown destination using the motorcycle, whose number plate was carefully concealed.

Police later confirmed that the victims are siblings.

The two suffered gunshot injuries on their hands, legs, chest and shoulders. Luckily, they survived the onslaught and were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Detectives who responded to the scene of crime recovered five spent cartridges of 9mm calibre.

