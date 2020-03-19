Police Officer Kills Girlfriend In Machakos, Takes His Own Life In A Suspected Case Of Love Gone Sour

Residents of Mwala Sub-county, Machakos County, were on Wednesday left in shock after a police officer and a woman believed to be his girlfriend were found dead in a house in Uamani village in a suspected case of love gone sour.

According to a police report seen by Kahawa Tungu, decomposing bodies of Police Constable Jeminsta Mutua, 40, of Nyakianga Police Station and 40-year-old Joyce Kaswii Muange were discovered after the officer’s mother raised alarm.

Esther Kaloki had gone to her son’s house and was met with a foul smell. On checking, she found the house locked from inside.

Ms Kaloki then alerted Makutano Sub-location chief Simon Kiminza, who called police officers to the scene.

Read: Police Officer Dies At Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki’s Africa Spirits Plant In Thika

The officers broke into the house where they found the two bodies. The police officers found a suicide note supposedly written by the deceased officer.

Also recovered from the scene were two empty bottles with a sticker written “horticulture poison”, a panga and a rope.

Read Also: Suspect Dies Mysteriously While In Police Custody In Embu

According to the police, Ms Muange appeared to have been strangled before she died. The deceased officer appeared to have taken poison as there were some forms on his mouth.

“The body of Joyce Muange appeared strangled while the mouth of the deceased officer had some foams, ” the police report reads.

For now, the police believe the man killed the woman before taking his own life.

The bodies were moved to Machakos Level Five Hospital awaiting a postmortem examination.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu