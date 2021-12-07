Police Kill Wanted Starehe Thug ‘Ngairuya’, 4 Accomplices Given 24 Hours To Surrender

Police on Monday gunned down a suspected criminal said to have been terrorizing residents of Starehe Sub-county in Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the man only identified as Ngaruiya was the leader of the infamous Katombi gang, known for operating with impunity across the Mathare valley and neighbouring estates.

The deceased, who was in the company of four accomplices, had attacked a pedestrian at gunpoint and taken away his mobile phone and other valuables, police said. One of the thugs was identified as Kabuda.

The de facto leader of an outlawed gang that has been terrorizing city residents in Starehe sub county, was last evening gunned down by detectives. The thug, only identified as Ngaruiya was the head of the infamous Katombi gang, known for operating with impunity across the — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 7, 2021

The gangsters were cornered at around 6pm, two hours after staging a daring attack along Mau Mau road in Bondeni, Mathare.

The five were spotted by DCI sleuths deep inside the informal settlement as they continued with their brazen attacks against innocent civilians.

A chase ensued as the detectives launched their assault against the gang members after they defied orders to stop.

“They ran towards different directions as Ngaruiya fired at the fast approaching detectives,” DCI said.

Ngaruiya was fatally shot in the fierce shootout with the detectives.

The other four thugs dived into a local river infested with raw sewage and swam downstream to save their skin.

The known thugs, who are still at large, have been ordered to surrender within 24 hours “failure to which they will suffer dire consequences.”

