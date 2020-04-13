Police Kill Four Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants In Wajir Shootout

Four suspected Al-Shabaab militia members have been killed in a gunfight in Kakabey, Wajir County with an unknown number of police reservists reported to have been injured.

According to Wajir County Police Commander Thomas Ngeywa, the incident took place around 10 am while the police reservists were on patrol in the area.

“Earlier today we received reports that some of our police reservists who were on routine patrol encountered an unknown number of suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Qarsa area before a gunfight ensued resulting in casualties,” said Ngeywa.

Ngeywa did not disclose the number of police officers injured rather he stated that security teams had been dispatched to ascertain what transpired.

“I cannot confirm the number of casualties at the moment but we are aware that four militants were gunned down, ” he said. This incident comes at a time when the Northern region has experienced relative peace with a break from the frequent attacks witnessed. Last year in October, members of Al-Shabaab militia raided Dadajabula Police Station in Wajir County at the wee hours of the night and killed two of its militia members who were under police custody.