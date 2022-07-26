Police Investigating Mysterious Death of Senior Prosecutor in Nairobi

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a senior assistant director of Public Prosecutions after his lifeless body was found decomposing in his house. 47 year old Fredrick Ashimosi Shitiambasi’s body was found in his house by neighbours.

According to police, the late Shitiambasi who was attached to the Prosecution Training Institute had been unwell and on sick leave. His neighbours raised alarm after a foul smell started emanating from the house. They then alerted the police who broke down the door to access the house.

Shitiambasi’s body was discovered motionless on the bed.

Police believe that Shitiambasi had been dead for a few days after a case of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The body did not have any visible signs and a charcoal burner was found beside the bed.

The body was moved to the morgue awaiting a post-mortem to determine the actual cause of death.

Police asked Kenyans to be wary of using charcoal jikos in poorly-ventilated rooms.

