Police Investigating Murder of KIMC Student in Kiambu

Police in Kiambu have launched investigations into the murder of a female student at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC)

The 22 year old lady’s body was found in a thicket in Buriria village on the outskirts of Kiambu town. It is believed she was murdered before her body was dumped in the thicket.

Residents discovered the body on Saturday morning, with her personal items beside her. Her ID indicated that she hailed from Laikipia.

Eye witnesses claim she could have succumbed to knife stabs on her back.

The residents called upon the authorities to reinforce security in the area.

The lady’s body is lying at the Kiambu mortuary as police conduct forensic investigations.

