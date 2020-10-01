Police Investigating The Disappearance Of Thika Millionaire Who Allegedly Promised To Kill Self

Detectives are piecing together evidence that could unravel untimely disappearance of Thika millionaire Mr Julius Gitau, 46.

According to media reports, Mr Gitau left his wholesale shop in Thika in the morning of September 21 using his lorry, saying that he had gone to the gym.

However, it is reported that moments later the businessman did not reach the gym, but instead called his driver Geoffrey Wachira directing him to get the vehicle from Blue Post Hotel. Wachira is his second wife’s brother.

Reports further indicate that the driver found truck keys and his phone left on the dashboard.

There was also a note that read, “Kwa familia yangu, nimechoka na mashida ya maisha. Najitupa kwa mto (to my family, I am tired of problems. I am jumping into a river,” according to a police witness statement as quoted by Nation.

It is not yet clear whether he is the author of the note.

Some of the businessmen interviewed said that Mr Gitau was experiencing reducing cashflow, and had to use a matatu to work with his second wife since his four cars did not have fuel.

“I became worried when hours passed since Mr Gitau had not been seen and was not calling anybody. Around 4pm, I remembered his phone and the note were still in the lorry. I looked at it keenly. Strangely, Mr Gitau never went to the gym as he had planned,” Mr Wachira said.

For two weeks, police and family have been unable to trace the businessman or his body, in case he committed suicide.

“Had he taken the decision to fling himself in River Chania or Thika, which are near Blue Post Hotel, he would not have died since their water levels are low. Even if he died, Mr Gitau’s body would have been found by now,” says Gatanga police boss Peter Mucheru.

Currently, detectives are treating the case as that of a missing person.

“This is until we get a reason to escalate our suspicions. We have the suicide note, which will be subjected to forensic analysis. We are also looking at his call history. We want to know if indeed it is Mr Gitau who called his driver to get the lorry from Blue Post,” added Mr Mucheru.

