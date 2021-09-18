Police Investigating Incident where Chinese National was Murdered in Athi River

Police authorities are investigating an incident where a Chinese national was murdered and two others left badly injured in Athi River.

Reports indicate that thugs broke into a home in Athi River in the wee hours of Friday, committed the crimes and escaped.

Machakos Criminal Investigating Officer Charles Mutua revealed that the victims are two men and a woman, all of them being Chinese Nationals who lived in the warehouse.

“In the warehouse, there were three Chinese nationals who lived there. The thugs gained entry by shattering glassware. There was a scuffle upon entry, which resulted in significant injuries to three Chinese nationals. When the police were alerted, they rushed to the scene and discovered that the thugs had already fled, but the injured Chinese were still present,” Mutua told reporters.

One of the victims, Jia Yuan died from the injuries inflicted by the thugs. He had a severe cut from the lips to the back of the head.

The other two, Jia Yuwei, a female aged 47 and Jia Zheng Ming aged 37 had deep cuts inflicted on their bodies and are currently admitted at Shalom Community Hospital.

Police are investigating the matter promising to bring the culprits to book. For instance, the homicide and cyber crime units have already been deployed to the scene.

