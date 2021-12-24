Police Investigating Alleged Abduction of Dennis Itumbi

Police have launched investigations into the alleged abduction of blogger and digital strategist Dennis Itumbi.

Itumbi, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was allegedly abducted by men said to be police officers on Thursday in Thindigua, Kiambu county.

In a statement on Friday, National Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the matter was indeed reported at Thindigua Police Post vide OB Number 10/23/12/2021 at around 3.40 pm.

Shioso urged members of the public to be patient as the authorities probe the matter.

He asked that they desist from speculation.

The spokesperson also asked those that might have information on the said matter to report to any police station or through police hotlines 999, 112 and 080 722 203.

Itumbi was found in Lucky Summer, Kasarani area by a taxi driver.

The blogger was at the time stark naked and had fractured his legs, left hand and had bruised his left eye.

According to his brother, David Itumbi, the blogger who does not shy away from criticizing government operatives was kidnapped by police officers who made him believe that he was in Eldoret.

“My brother has been badly beaten. We thank God that he is alive. On his own account he was arrested by police and beaten and tortured. This is the state we found him in,” said David.

His abductors changed cars as they drove around with him.

Itumbi was treated at Uhai Neema Hospital and later transferred to Nairobi West where a barrage of politicians allied to the DP visited him.

The DP is yet to comment on the matter.

