Police Investigate UDA Ward Rep Candidate Mark Bowen’s Death

Police in Elgeyo Marakwet county are probing the death of an MCA candidate who was discovered unconscious along the Eldoret-Malaba route in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mark Bowen, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for Sambirir ward, was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) Eldoret, where he died.

He is said to have suffered injuries to the head and a broken leg.

Ayub Gitonga, the police commander for Uasin Gishu county, said they are gathering together facts to figure out how Mr Bowen died.

“Investigations have already commenced and in the fullness of time we shall be able to ascertain the circumstances under which he died,” Mr Gitonga told the Nation.

Bowen aka Sawachan, bagged the UDA party ticket in April wa getting ready for the August 9 polls.

His family and community leaders urged the authorities to conduct thorough investigations into his demise.

His cousin, Marakwet West MP William Kisang, said the family was heartbroken by their relative’s tragic death.

"We are yet to exactly know what happened because he was in good health and was in Eldoret town on Friday, only for us to be informed that he had admitted to MTRH. He had visible injuries on his head and one his legs had several fractures," he said.

"We have reported to the police and we are asking them to speed up investigations. As a family, we are ready to cooperate with them. We shall be relieved when we are told what killed him." Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen asked the authorities to expedite investigations as he urged the public to desist from speculating about the cause of death. "He had won the nomination and had a promising future in politics. This is a sensitive issue and we are calling the police to unearth the cause of his death. At the same time, we should not speculate because it is in the best interests of the family, supporters and friends to be told the truth," said the former senate majority leader.

