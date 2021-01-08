Police Investigate Land Deal Linked With Brutally Murdered Kiambu Family

Detectives are looking into a land deal that was being negotiated by brutally murdered US-based nurse, Nicholas Waruinge.

According to the Standard, the deceased had entered into a land deal days before his murder at his Kiambu home on Tuesday night.

Sleuths are also looking into the death of his brother, who was fatally shot in 2018.

Read: DCI Sounds Alarm Over Rise in Online Fraud Cases Ahead of Festivities

DCI officers working to establish the killers of Mr Waruinge, his wife (Anne Njenga), their son, nephew and farmhand say their killers were well known to the deceased persons.

The killers who are yet to be identified are according to the Star, said to have made their way into the Waruinge household aboard a white Nissan Sunny saloon car and two motorbikes.

There was no indication of forced entry hence the conclusion that some of the assailants were known to the deceased persons.

Read Also: Police Constable Edgar Mokamba Arrested For Shooting And Killing Civilian Friend In Westlands

The high perimeter wall with electric fencing was untouched, police told the daily.

Once inside, the killers are believed to have split up. Some went to the kitchen where Waruinge’s wife and two boys were while others stormed the bedroom.

A blood trail shows that Waruinge, though attacked tried to get away from his killers. He is believed to have jumped from his bedroom balcony, injuring his legs.

Read Also: Man Clobbered By Traffic Police Claims He Lost Ksh150,000 During The Incidence

“They caught up with him, overpowering him and dismembering his body at the gate,” a detective is quoted by the daily.

Neighbours told the police that there were no distress calls coming from the home.

Kiambu police boss Ali Nuno has assured the bereaved family that “in three days, I’ll tell you who committed this heinous crime”.

Read Also: KBC Correspondent Injured For Filming Police Assault Motorist Along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway (Video)

The scene of crime is under heavy security as detectives seek to piece together what led to the macabre murder.

Waruinge jetted into the country on December 4, 2020 to spend the Christmas holiday with family.

He only came to Kenya twice a year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu