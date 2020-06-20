Police Interrupt Another Wetangula Meeting, Crowd Dispersed With Teargas

Police on Saturday interrupted a meeting convened by Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula.

The meeting meant to forge a way forward for the Luhya community was being held at Malava MP Malulu Injendi.

Police officers blocked the Kakamega-Malava road, which leads to the legislator’s home.

Reports indicate that a crowd forming at Injendi’s home was dispersed using teargas.

Western Region Police Commander Peris Kimani declined to allow the lawmakers hold the meeting due to the COVID-19 guidelines.

“I have given firm instructions to the county commanders in Vihiga and Kakamega to enforce the law and ensue the guidelines are observed by everybody. We will not allow the meeting to proceed,” said Ms Kimani.

Mr Injendi said they will not be intimidated by the police, noting that the Luhya people will back a presidential candidate of their choice.

On Friday, Wetangula’s home was surrounded by police officers after he was earlier teargassed while attempting to address a rally at Kamukuya area.

According to online sources, the Senator who was in the company of Kimili MP Didmus Barasa, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa and Mumias East MP Ben Washiali had flouted the social distancing guidelines by calling for a rally amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the chaos, the leaders condemned the manner in which the authority handled the issue indicating that they had the right to congregate as mandated in the constitution.

Further, the leaders pledged their support to Wetangula in the region claiming that they would not be used for political gain.

“We maintain that Mulembe nation is firmly behind Wetangula and nobody will take us for granted again,” Wamalwa added.

This comes at a time when there is political tension in the region, with leaders divided on whom to pledge their loyalty to as calls for Luhya unity ahead of 2022 persist.

Photo|Courtesy

