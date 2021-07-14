in NEWS

Police Intensify Search For GSU Officer Joseph Otieno Who Has Been Missing For Five Days

Joseph Otieno
GSU Officer Joseph Otieno (Image/Courtesy)

Police have intensified the search for GSU officer Joseph Otieno who has been missing since July 9, 2021.

Reports indicate that relevant authorities have now intensified the search beyond Nairobi and its environs as they piece together the people Otieno was last in contact with.

According to Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo, the search for the missing officer within Nairobi has been fruitless as they have combed every possible area including mortuaries.

Technology, the OCPD has said will be trivial in locating the signal of Otieno’s phone before it was switched off.

Otieno, aged 36 went missing on July 9, 2021, with the wife, Caroline Odhiambo, filing a missing person’s report at the Kasarani Police Station.

Authorities revealed that Otieno had hired a vehicle for personal use only for it to be found abandoned the following day at Mwiki area.

Forensic officers visited the scene where the car was found yesterday and analyzed the area before towing it to the police station.

“The search mission was conducted around Mwiki Gituamba farm where the last car track signal was traced,” OCPD Mwanzo told a local publication.

Otieno was attached to the armory at the GSU and also served at the VVIP protection unit.

Mwanzo has ideally intimated that a multi-agency team drawn from different security agencies have been deployed to extend the search for missing Otieno to other counties beyond the city.

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

