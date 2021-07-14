Police Intensify Search For GSU Officer Joseph Otieno Who Has Been Missing For Five Days

Police have intensified the search for GSU officer Joseph Otieno who has been missing since July 9, 2021.

Reports indicate that relevant authorities have now intensified the search beyond Nairobi and its environs as they piece together the people Otieno was last in contact with.

According to Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo, the search for the missing officer within Nairobi has been fruitless as they have combed every possible area including mortuaries.

Technology, the OCPD has said will be trivial in locating the signal of Otieno’s phone before it was switched off.

Otieno, aged 36 went missing on July 9, 2021, with the wife, Caroline Odhiambo, filing a missing person’s report at the Kasarani Police Station.

KASARANI POLICE STATION

OB 23/11 /7/2021

SUBJECT:MISSING PERSON /POLICE OFFICER

IT WAS REPORTED BY CAROLINE ADHIAMBO, MOBILE PHONE NO 0724440311 THAT HER HUSBAND NAMELY NO 89448 CPL JOSEPH OTIENO, PHONE NO 0725077691 ATTACHED TO GSU HEAD QUARTERS RUARAKA WENT MISSING SINCE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/7BzKp9KuYL — Erick (@Mckoulo) July 13, 2021

Authorities revealed that Otieno had hired a vehicle for personal use only for it to be found abandoned the following day at Mwiki area.

Forensic officers visited the scene where the car was found yesterday and analyzed the area before towing it to the police station.

“The search mission was conducted around Mwiki Gituamba farm where the last car track signal was traced,” OCPD Mwanzo told a local publication.

Otieno was attached to the armory at the GSU and also served at the VVIP protection unit.

Mwanzo has ideally intimated that a multi-agency team drawn from different security agencies have been deployed to extend the search for missing Otieno to other counties beyond the city.

