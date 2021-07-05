Police Intensify Search For Civilian who Allegedly Shot Two Officers Inside Quiver Lounge

Police are hunting for a man who shot two police officers and a woman inside Quiver Lounge on Thika Road.

The man, a civilian, is said to have fired three times at Constable Festus Musyoka attached to Starehe Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Constable Lawrence Muturi, attached to Kasarani’s petty crimes unit and Felistas Nziza.

Constable Musyoka was shot on the left side of his neck, Muturi on the hand and Nziza in the abdomen.

The man who was dressed in a white t-shirt is said to have approached the trio, had a brief chat before exiting the lounge through the rear entry where he had parked his car — a Toyota Landcruiser.

According to Kasarani Sub-county Police Commander Peter Mwanzo, they have escalated the search for the unidentified man.

“The more he continues to be on the run, the more we continue to categorise him as a terrorist because all his actions amount to what is defined as an act of terror,” he told the Nation.

He added: “We are closing in on him. It is clear he wanted to shoot at the officer, a premeditated action that is criminal and dangerous. The motive of the shooting remains unclear.”

Officers are also searching for the owner of the said Landcruiser.

Two of the victims are in critical condition while one is stable.

One of the officer’s has since been arrested.

The three were attending the birthday party of Kasarani OCS Chief Inspector Benard Ongoro and were among the last to leave the venue.

Spent cartridges have been collected and will be subjected to a ballistic exam later today (Monday).

