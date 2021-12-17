Officers Who Killed Lawyer Willie Kimani Still Actively Serving – Police Informer

One of the accused persons in the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani and two other people now claims that police officers who participated in the heinous act are still actively in service.

Police informer Peter Ngugi identified the five cops only as Mwaniki, Kamau, Kamenju, Waweru and Waingo without mentioning their full names.

He denied a role in the killing of Kimani saying he was only tasked by the officers to dispose of the bodies that were already stacked in sacks.

“Waingo came and told me to go to a car wash yard where I’ll meet Kamau. I went there but didn’t find him, so I called him and he directed me to another place. I found him there, Kamau, together with Kamenjo, Waweru and Mwaniki,” Ngugi said on Thursday.

Interestingly, Kamau and Waweru were prosecution witnesses and testified against the five accused persons in the case.

The other three named persons have never been charged.

The court heard that two vehicles were used to ferry the bodies.

“Tukaacha lami, went on the left kwa kichaka hadi kwa mto. Kamenju akaniambia nifungue boot,” he said.

“Nikaona wametoa vitu kwa boot wameeka kwa mto. Mizigo mrefu ikiwa kwa gunia wakatupa kwa mto.”

Ngugi told the court that he never applied to be released on bail because he was afraid the officers would harm him.

Ngugi is charged alongside four cops in the murder case.

In September this year, Justice Jessie Lessit ruled that all the accused persons have a case to answer.

“I have considered the entire evidence and having done so I have come to conclusions that the prosecution has established a prima facies case,” Lessit ruled.

Officers put on their defence are Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku and Leonard Mwangi.

The cross-examination on the case has been scheduled for Friday morning.

Lawyer Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri were kidnapped after leaving the Mavoko Law Courts in Machakos County on June 23, 2016.

A week later, decomposing bodies of the three were recovered in Athi River near Donyo Sabuk police post, stashed in gunny bags.

Post-mortem reports indicated the bodies had signs of torture.

