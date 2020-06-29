Police In Pursuit Of Two Men Caught On Camera Robbing A Shop In Umoja One Market

A Wines and Spirits shop in Umoja One Market was on Friday robbed by two men brandishing guns.

According to East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Simon Mbugua, the police are pursuing the thieves.

“This robbery took place in Umoja One Market. Police in pursuit of the suspects,” he wrote on Facebook.

In the video, two men walk into the shop at around 9.44 pm and order a woman and man already at the shop into a corner.

Another one who appears to be a customer has his phone snatched and forced on the floor.

They go ahead and ransack the place for money, which they deposit into a blue bag.

One makes away with liquor. They then casually walk out of the shop.

Earlier today, four suspects connected with a robbery incident captured on camera along Lenana Road on June 25, 2020, were arrested.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects were nabbed on Monday morning by detectives based at Kilimani.

The four were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani.

They are; 27-year-old Timothy Jahan Muzami alias ‘Timo’ captured on camera hitting the victim with a firearm on the forehead, Humphrey Minyata alias “Daddy” aged 23 years captured on camera pointing the victim with a sharp knife, Mary Wambui aged 23 years old believed to be an accomplice who was harbouring the gang in her house at Pangani and Ali Musa alias ‘Ally’ aged 26 years old who was arrested during the operation and believed to be an associate of the gang.

During the operation, detectives recovered a Macintosh laptop and a mobile phone believed to have been stolen from the victim.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu