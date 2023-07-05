fbpx

Police In Pursuit of MP Nimrod Mbai After He Allegedly Assaulted Kenya Power Employee

Police are looking for Kitui MP Nimrod Mbai for allegedly assaulting a Kenya Power employee on Tuesday.

KPLC General Manager, Human Resources and Administration Cecilia Kalungu said the company was working with the police on investigations.

“They have pledged to see that justice is delivered for our staff,” she said.

“We assure employees that the Company will provide them with the necessary support and security when needed to thank employees for the great work that they are doing they are.”

This comes following a viral video purportedly showing Mbai assaulting a KPLC officer.

Mbai alleged that the officer had cut down the electric poles going to his home in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The Kenya Power staffer, who had been accompanied to the MP’s home by KPLC security and two police officers, did not take offense.

Mbai on the other hand claimed that KPLC employees had broken into his home.

“I was fighting back the people who invaded me. I had to fight back. The viral video you are talking about has been edited to only show me fighting back,” he said.

However, the KPLC officer claimed that the link to the residence had been installed unlawfully.

Police on Tuesday raided Mbai’s home where they recovered cables and a meter box. Two of his aides were also nabbed.

