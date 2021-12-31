Police in Mombasa Arrest Woman Accused of Drugging, Stealing from Men

Police in Mombasa have arrested a woman accused of drugging her victims before stealing their valuables. Joyce Aluta was arrested at kisimani area in Nyali on Thursday night.

Witnesses accused the woman of intoxicating her victims before stealing from them.

“The woman who poses as a sex worker has been intoxicating her clients then robbing off their belongings such as mobile phones, watches, shoes and wallets,” Abdalla Abdulrahman who exposed the woman stated.

The witness explained that Aluta had on occasion accompanied her would be clients to their homes where she proceeded to drug them and steal items such as TVs, radios and computers.

Police recovered three mobile phones from Aluta as well as money, shoes and a watch. She is being held at the police cells awaiting arraignment.

